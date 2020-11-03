Advertisement

Ole Miss tight end Damarcus Thomas released from hospital following injury scare

By Ellie French
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss tight end Damarcus Thomas was airlifted to Memphis Regional Medical Center on Monday after suffering a severe injury during the Rebels morning practice. As of 6:15 p.m. CT on Monday, all of Thomas' medical tests came back negative and he was released from the hospital.

Head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters around 12:15 p.m. CT that Thomas was “potentially severely injured" and had not moved since the injury.

“He got hit and never moved and hasn’t had any feeling in his entire body,” Kiffin told reporters. “Informed the family. I don’t think I’ve been a part of anything like that personally. I’ve seen it on TV."

As of 3:30 p.m. CT, Ole Miss football tweeted that Thomas had “regained movement in all of his extremities” and physicians were optimistic.

Kiffin, who was visibly shaken while speaking with reporters following the incident, was thankful to hear his player was quickly on the road to recovery.

Thomas, a freshman, has appeared in five games this season for the Rebels but has yet to record a stat. He is a three-star prospect from Whatley, Alabama who signed with Ole Miss over offers from South Alabama, Southern Miss, Tulane and others.

