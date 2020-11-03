Ole Miss tight end Damarcus Thomas released from hospital following injury scare

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss tight end Damarcus Thomas was airlifted to Memphis Regional Medical Center on Monday after suffering a severe injury during the Rebels morning practice. As of 6:15 p.m. CT on Monday, all of Thomas' medical tests came back negative and he was released from the hospital.

UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): Prayers answered 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S5z0TkZDN3 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 3, 2020

Head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters around 12:15 p.m. CT that Thomas was “potentially severely injured" and had not moved since the injury.

“He got hit and never moved and hasn’t had any feeling in his entire body,” Kiffin told reporters. “Informed the family. I don’t think I’ve been a part of anything like that personally. I’ve seen it on TV."

As of 3:30 p.m. CT, Ole Miss football tweeted that Thomas had “regained movement in all of his extremities” and physicians were optimistic.

Kiffin, who was visibly shaken while speaking with reporters following the incident, was thankful to hear his player was quickly on the road to recovery.

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Prayers answered so happy for DaMarcus and his family! Keep praying for his recovery. Great job by Pat and all the people that helped care for him today @OleMissFB https://t.co/gyKUHZo0jg — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 3, 2020

Thomas, a freshman, has appeared in five games this season for the Rebels but has yet to record a stat. He is a three-star prospect from Whatley, Alabama who signed with Ole Miss over offers from South Alabama, Southern Miss, Tulane and others.

