Patchy frost starts our Election Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our week started beautifully, and the weather looks good for election day tomorrow.

Election Day Forecast

If you’re voting early, you may want a jacket. Polls will open at 7 AM to temperatures near 40 degrees. By noon, we will warm beneath sunshine to the mid-60s. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be back down to the mid-60s at 6 PM and cooling quickly through the closing of the polls at 7 PM.

Tonight will be clear. The low will be near 35 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny with a high temperature near 68 degrees.

Looking Ahead

When will we start warming? Wednesday will start with upper 30s, but the afternoon will recover into the lower 70s. That marks the start of steady warming. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s at least through next Monday. Lows will increase from 30s to 40s, then to 50s and 60s through Monday.

