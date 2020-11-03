Polling place changes surprise some Meridian voters

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some voters in Meridian reported a few problems at their polling locations Tuesday morning.

Four polling places were either moved to another location or combined into one, central location. Voters that were affected tell us they were not notified about the changes and found out when they showed up to vote.

Lauderdale County District One Election Commissioner Chuck Overby said the polling place changes were approved by the county commission in August. Overby said new voter registration cards with the new polling location information were mailed to all voters that would be impacted, but said some voters did not get their new cards.

Overby said two, smaller polling places were combined and moved to GracePointe Fellowship.

Overby also said the Central Fire Station polling location was moved to the county annex building across the street from the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Lauderdale Baptist Church is no longer a polling place. The new location is at a church across the street.

