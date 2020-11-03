Advertisement

Polling place changes surprise some Meridian voters

In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.(Source: Emily Wakeman/WISTV)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some voters in Meridian reported a few problems at their polling locations Tuesday morning.

Four polling places were either moved to another location or combined into one, central location. Voters that were affected tell us they were not notified about the changes and found out when they showed up to vote.

Lauderdale County District One Election Commissioner Chuck Overby said the polling place changes were approved by the county commission in August. Overby said new voter registration cards with the new polling location information were mailed to all voters that would be impacted, but said some voters did not get their new cards.

Overby said two, smaller polling places were combined and moved to GracePointe Fellowship.

Overby also said the Central Fire Station polling location was moved to the county annex building across the street from the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Lauderdale Baptist Church is no longer a polling place. The new location is at a church across the street.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Long lines at the polls in Meridian

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Experts are predicting higher turnout across the country this Election Day based on early voting numbers.

Local

Meridian man sentenced for cocaine trafficking, conspiracy

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Daniel Robert, 43, was sentenced Tuesday for trafficking cocaine.

State

Voters will say yes or no to new state flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Reggi Marion
The flag commission chose the new flag design after thousands of designs were submitted.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 121,509 cases, 3,384 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 644 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

Latest News

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - November 3rd, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cool and Crisp at The Polls

News

The polls are open--Election Day 2020 begins

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Intisar Faulkner
Today is the big day! The polls are open in Mississippi. Make sure you have everything you need to vote.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

Politics

EXPLAINER: Calling a race is tricky: How AP does it

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.

National Politics

Hyde-Smith, Espy victory margin could tell a broader story, experts say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
A number of Senate races are attracting national attention this year, and one of them is taking place in Mississippi.

Weather

Dry and sunny for Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to warm into the upper-60s this afternoon with lots of sunshine to go around.