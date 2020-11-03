The polls are open--Election Day 2020 begins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today is the big day! The polls are open in Mississippi.

Here’s some last minute reminders before you head to the polls.

Check your voter registration card for your precinct location.

If you are voting in person in Mississippi, you must present one of the following forms of photo ID at the time you vote:

· A photo ID issued by the state of Mississippi

· A current Mississippi driver’s license

· A current US passport

· A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

· Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

· A current student ID card containing a photograph issued by an accredited institution of higher education in Mississippi

· A current US military ID card

· A valid tribal ID card containing a photograph

· A current and valid Mississippi license to carry a gun

· A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

Safety Guidelines:

Masks are not required, but will be provided at polling places. Social distancing guidelines will also be enforced.

