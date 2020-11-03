Voters will say yes or no to new state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the initiatives on Mississippi’s ballot Tuesday is the design for the new state flag. The flag is already flying around homes and businesses around Jackson, but the “In God We Trust” flag is not the state flag just yet. Voters will make that decision.

State lawmakers retired the old flag this past summer after controversy rose about the flag’s Confederate symbol.

The flag commission chose the new flag design after thousands of designs were submitted.

Some voters support the new flag while others believe the old flag was just fine.

“I’m 55-years-old. Ever since I’ve grown up, that’s been the flag,” voter Bud Patterson said. “As far as I’m concerned, leave it there the way it is. If you don’t like it, don’t look at it, don’t use it, and don’t fly it. Move to another state. I’m not sitting here saying that I condone what they think that it means.”

“I support the new flag instead of the old flag because people used the Confederate symbol as hatred," said voter Eric Madere. "And I’m tired of people [using] hatred. Why can’t we just love everybody and respect everybody?”

If voters approve the new design Tuesday, lawmakers will have to officially put the design into law before it’s flown on buildings.

If rejected, the flag commission will have to choose a different design and voters will have to weigh in on the decision once again.

