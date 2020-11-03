Advertisement

York welcomes new mayor, council members

Willie Lake is sworn in as Mayor of York.
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Willie Lake took oath tonight in York, Alabama and started his role as mayor. He was surrounded by community members and family at Monday night’s swearing-in ceremony, held at York West End Jr. High School.

“It’s very exciting, I went to school in this very gym,” said Lake. “I live down the bottom of the hill, less than 200 yards from here.”

Lake won the mayoral election in August. He said he wants to immediately start building community trust.

“Make sure that the community knows who we are, that they can count on what we say,” said Lake. “That we’re not going to show any favoritism, {and} that we will apply the law equally and fairly.”

Two new city council members were also sworn in Monday night, including Jazmin Mitchell of District 2.

“Man this is a dream that came true. This is where I was raised, here in York, Alabama," said Mitchell. "Now I get an opportunity to help the mayor and the city of York grow.”

Marcus Miller of District 4 is also entering his first term as councilman.

Carolyn Artis-Brooks of District 3, Chandra Mitchell of District 1 and Dianne Green of District 5 have previously served their districts.

