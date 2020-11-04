A gradual warming trend begins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We look to see sunny skies on our Wednesday with highs in the low-70s. Clouds will increase tonight and into our day on Thursday. Despite the cloud cover throughout our Thursday, temperatures will climb into the low-70s in the afternoon after starting out the day in the mid-40s. Cloud cover looks to decrease heading into our day on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid-70s.

Small rain chances will return Saturday through Tuesday. High temperatures during this time frame will generally be in the mid-70s, but highs in the upper-70s will become more prevalent on Tuesday. Morning lows return to the 50s by Friday and Saturday, and then we’ll see morning lows in the 60s by Sunday morning. Morning lows Monday and Tuesday look to be in the mid-60s.

