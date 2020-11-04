Advertisement

A gradual warming trend begins

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We look to see sunny skies on our Wednesday with highs in the low-70s. Clouds will increase tonight and into our day on Thursday. Despite the cloud cover throughout our Thursday, temperatures will climb into the low-70s in the afternoon after starting out the day in the mid-40s. Cloud cover looks to decrease heading into our day on Friday as temperatures climb into the mid-70s.

Small rain chances will return Saturday through Tuesday. High temperatures during this time frame will generally be in the mid-70s, but highs in the upper-70s will become more prevalent on Tuesday. Morning lows return to the 50s by Friday and Saturday, and then we’ll see morning lows in the 60s by Sunday morning. Morning lows Monday and Tuesday look to be in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - November 3, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather - November 3, 2020

WTOK

Warming starts Wednesday afternoon after a chilly start

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
A warming trend will begin Wednesday afternoon.

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - November 3rd, 2020

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:03 AM CST
Cool and Crisp at The Polls

Weather

Dry and sunny for Election Day

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:41 AM CST
|
By Andrew Samet
We look to warm into the upper-60s this afternoon with lots of sunshine to go around.

Latest News

WTOK

Patchy frost starts our Election Day

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST
|
By Stephen Bowers
Our week started beautifully, and the weather looks good for election day.

Weather

Weather - November 2, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST
Weather - November 2, 2020

Weather

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - November 2nd, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:36 AM CST
Cool Temps

Weather

First frost possible Tuesday morning

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:35 AM CST
|
By Andrew Samet
We’ll see clear skies overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the low-to-mid-30s. These temperatures could lead to frost developing after 2 a.m.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to reach hurricane status tonight.

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM CST
Eta is expected to make landfall by Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Forecast

Cooler temperatures will reach the us tomorrow morning.

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST
For election day we will be in the upper 60′s and for the rest of the week we will be in the lower to mid 70′s. We will still be in the mid 30′s tomorrow night though, so you may want to keep your plants and pets inside an extra day.