ADPH: More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 as over 197K test positive and more than 81K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 3,006 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,799 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 207 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 197,777 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 168,115 being confirmed and 29,662 being probable. There have been 1,371,612 diagnostic tests conducted and 65,256 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Nov. 4.

In the last 14 days, 99,315 people have been tested and 22,460 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 24,973 confirmed positives.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 397 12 1773 Sumter 490 21 3002 Marengo 1073 24 7183 Pickens 958 18 6317

The health department also reports 81,005 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 20,901 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Nov. 4, there are currently 1,022 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.