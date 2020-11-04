Advertisement

ADPH: More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 as over 197K test positive and more than 81K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting Wednesday 3,006 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 3,006 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,799 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 207 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 197,777 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 168,115 being confirmed and 29,662 being probable. There have been 1,371,612 diagnostic tests conducted and 65,256 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Nov. 4.

In the last 14 days, 99,315 people have been tested and 22,460 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 24,973 confirmed positives.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw397121773
Sumter490213002
Marengo1073247183
Pickens958186317

The health department also reports 81,005 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 20,901 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Nov. 4, there are currently 1,022 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here.

