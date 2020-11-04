AP: Cindy Hyde-Smith retains Senate seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Incumbent senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is the projected winner of the Mississippi Senate race, defeating challenger Mike Espy.

Hyde-Smith also ran against Espy in November of 2018 during a special election after she replaced Sen. Thad Cochran who retired due to poor health. In that race, Hyde-Smith defeated Espy by 8 points.

Hyde-Smith received the endorsement of President Trump in October. In that endorsement, Trump stated that Hyde-Smith, “helped us Cut your Taxes, Secure our Border, and Defend the Second Amendment.”

In that same endorsement, the president also called Espy a “Corrupt Politician who will Raise your Taxes and Open your Borders!”

Trump also endorsed Hyde-Smith at a 2018 rally.

Hyde-Smith is the former State Agriculture Commissioner and is the only female to have represented the state in the U.S. House or Senate.

