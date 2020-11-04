Bridge replacement on Old Highway 80 set to begin around January 1

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors opened bids for the construction of a new bridge on Old Highway 80 this week. The need for a new bridge has led to that road being closed for over a year.

“The Federal Highway Administration came in and deemed it unsafe. And even though our engineers had inspected it, their standards are higher than our standards and they deemed it closed, like they’ve closed numerous bridges across the state,” said District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge.

The board awarded the bid to Joe McGee Construction for around $317,000. The project is set to begin around January.

“Numerous bidders, including Joe McGee, contacted us about possibly being delayed in getting the components for the bridge, so it is going to be a couple months delay getting all the components to build the bridge," Rutledge said. "But hopefully after the first of the year, they’ll be able to start and then once they start, they have 60 working days to complete it.”

The road closure has caused an inconvenience for residents in the area, but county officials say they are looking forward to getting the road back open.

“[We’re] just looking forward to get that bridge back open, for the residents and to help with traffic, and the stockyard, and [we’re] just looking forward to getting that bridge replaced and back open to the people," Rutledge said.

