Car crashes into parked school bus at Northeast Jones High School

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to Northeast Jones High School Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a parked school bus.

Deputies responded to the crash around 1:36 p.m. and found a Nissan Versa had struck a parked bus from behind.

According to the sheriff’s office, no children were on board the bus at the time of the wreck.

The JCSD said in a Facebook post that the driver of the car suffered a medical emergency while driving and sideswiped another car in the pickup line before crashing into the back of the school bus.

The driver of the Nissan was taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A car crashed into a parked school bus Wednesday ay Northeast Jones High School. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Dept.)(Jones County Sheriff's Office)

According to the JCSD, no students, staff or people in the sideswiped car were injured.

“Fortunately no one was struck by the passenger car as it traveled into the student pick up line and the school bus loading zone,” Sgt. Brennon Chancellor said in the Facebook post. “As evident in the crash photos, this crash had high potential to injure a number of students, teachers, staff, and civilians who were getting ready to load and board the school buses and pick up students.”

