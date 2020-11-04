City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2020

ARREST REPORT

SAMMIE PARKER, 2002

7126 SUQUALENA MEEHAN RD ENTERPRISE, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

ROBERT NAYLOR, 1994

9551 NE COLE RD LAUDERDALE, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; STALKING

ARTHUR BURTON, 1967

1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

ALLEN BOYD, 1977

4796 DALE DR LT 17 MARION, MS

DUI

BRITTANY DAVIS, 1985

6462 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MS

DUI

ALVIS MORPHIS, 1978

1115 BUNKUM RD WARD, AL

DUI REFUSAL

TOMMY HILL, 1999

4695 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 4 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 11:43 PM on November 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4100 block of 9th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his gun was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 5:34 PM on November 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:59 AM on November 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:03 PM on November 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Highway 39 Bypass. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

