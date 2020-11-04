City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2020
ARREST REPORT
SAMMIE PARKER, 2002
7126 SUQUALENA MEEHAN RD ENTERPRISE, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
ROBERT NAYLOR, 1994
9551 NE COLE RD LAUDERDALE, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; STALKING
ARTHUR BURTON, 1967
1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
ALLEN BOYD, 1977
4796 DALE DR LT 17 MARION, MS
DUI
BRITTANY DAVIS, 1985
6462 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MS
DUI
ALVIS MORPHIS, 1978
1115 BUNKUM RD WARD, AL
DUI REFUSAL
TOMMY HILL, 1999
4695 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 4 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:43 PM on November 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4100 block of 9th Street. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his gun was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:34 PM on November 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:59 AM on November 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:03 PM on November 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Highway 39 Bypass. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
