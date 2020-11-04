COVID-19 in Mississippi: 122,275 cases, 3,397 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 122,275. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 766 new cases and 13 new deaths Wednesday.

So far, 3,397 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 801 53 93 27 Kemper 340 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2713 135 265 74 Neshoba 1914 111 130 39 Newton 891 28 40 10 Wayne 1051 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

