Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 122,275 cases, 3,397 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 766 new cases and 13 new deaths Wednesday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 766 new cases and 13 new deaths Wednesday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 122,275. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 766 new cases and 13 new deaths Wednesday.

So far, 3,397 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke801539327
Kemper34015419
Lauderdale271313526574
Neshoba191411113039
Newton891284010
Wayne1051225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

Coronavirus

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robin Shattock, one of the scientists behind another vaccine developed by Imperial College London, says it’s possible several vaccines will be needed to stop the pandemic.

National Politics

Millions of votes cast, Americans pick a president

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Millions of Americans lined up today to add their votes to the more than 100 million already cast as President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden await the outcome of the election.

Health

Northwest Kemper issues Boil Water Notice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
There was a water main break Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daily COVID-19 cases are rising in all but three states.

Coronavirus

Europe tightens restrictions as virus hospitalizations rise

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 121,509 cases, 3,384 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 644 new cases and 36 new deaths Tuesday.

National

Upward trend in US coronavirus cases shows no sign of easing

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:35 AM CST
|
The United States is averaging more than 80,000 new cases per day. Fourteen states had record-setting hospitalizations last week.

National

After 13-year-old son's death from COVID-19, heartbroken Mo. mother urges caution

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST
|
The teenager died two days after he was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. His mother says he had no underlying medical conditions.

Local

Breaking down Initiative 65 and Initiative 65A for medical marijuana

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST
Political Analyst Dr. Brian Anderson is breaking down Initiative 65 and Initiative 65A for medical marijuana on the Mississippi ballot.