Donald Trumps wins Alabama, Associated Press reports

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASSOCIATED PRESS. (AP) - President Donald Trump has won the deeply red state of Alabama against Democrat Joe Biden and claimed nine electoral votes.

The GOP has easily won Alabama in every presidential election since 1976, when Jimmy Carter from neighboring Georgia was on the ballot.

While issues like impeachment and the coronavirus pandemic threatened Trump nationally, none of that seemed to matter in Alabama. Some Republican candidates campaigned on little more than supporting Trump for a second term.

Biden visited Selma before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of his campaign for months, but the Democrat couldn’t close the gap in the state.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

