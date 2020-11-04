Mississippi voters approve new flag design
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters said ‘yes’ to a new design for the Mississippi State Flag according to NBC News.
Tuesday, thousands across the state cast their vote for a new state flag design after the former flag, bearing a Confederate symbol, was retired this summer.
The Mississippi Legislature voted on a bill Sunday, June 30, to change the flag.
Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill at the Governor’s Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.
