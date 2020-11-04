Mississippians vote for Initiative 65, allowing use of medical marijuana

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi voters have approved Initiative 65 which allows the distribution of medical marijuana in the state.

Experts say Tuesday’s vote was complicated and divisive.

Lawmakers decided earlier this year to place an alternative, Initiative 65-A, to the citizen-sponsored medical marijuana initiative, on the ballot.

One major debate was whether to put legalized medical marijuana into the state Constitution, as opposed to setting up a program in state law with legislative oversight.

Both Initiative 65 and the alternative would amend the Constitution.

On the ballot, voters were required to first vote yes or no on whether they wanted either initiative to pass, then to pick one of the two.

Another stipulation was that the winning proposal also must receive votes equaling 40% of the total votes cast in the election.

Initiative 65 passed both those thresholds Tuesday.

