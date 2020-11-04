Advertisement

MPD searching for escapee

Davion Hardy is facing felony charges when caught
Hardy Escapes
Hardy Escapes(WTOK)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are asking for the public’s help in the search of an inmate that has escaped. 37-year-old Davion Hardy of Meridian escaped custody and avoided a manhunt on Monday.

Hardy is facing a host of felony charges including aggravated domestic assault and armed robbery and faces 18 years in prison with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“Because of these facts, he should be considered extremely dangerous," said Sgt. Rochester Anderson. "Precautions should be exercised by citizens or anyone that comes in contact with him. Any person that has credible information that leads to the safe and successful capture of Davion Hardy will be rewarded.”

Anderson says anyone with any information on Hardy’s whereabouts should call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

