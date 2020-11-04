Graveside Services for Mrs. Doris Verniece Cooper Wilson Scott will begin at 1:00 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarke County with The Reverends James Ruffin and Dr. John Temple officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Scott of Meridian, MS passed away November 1, 2020 at Castlewoods Place, Brandon, MS at the age of 92.

She was a member of the Popular Springs Drive Baptist Church in Meridian, MS for over thirty years. Mrs. Scott initially worked as a floor supervisor at the Burnley Shirt Factory and later as a Registered Nurse at Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian. Mrs. Scott had a passion for bowling, golf and traveling. During family visits you could find her playing her favorite card game, “hand and foot”, while munching on popcorn and peanuts.

She is survived by a brother, Bobby Cooper; a son, Ronald Lee Wilson and his wife Linda of Crestview Hills, KY; a daughter, Debbie Jones and her husband Woody of Flowood, MS; a step-son, Mike Scott and his wife Margie of North Little Rock, AK; a step-daughter Libby Snell and her husband Tommy of Toomsuba, MS; four grand-children, fourteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her first husband, Rex E. Wilson and her second husband, Horace L. Scott and three siblings; Terry Diane Cooper, Claude Cooper and Eugene Cooper.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Popular Springs Drive Baptist Church Building Fund, 4032 Popular Springs Drive, Meridian, MS, 39305; or, Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 377 Circle 464 Meridian, MS, 39301; or the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org.

The family will receive guests from 10:00 am until 12 Noon at the funeral home.

