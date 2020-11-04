Advertisement

New commissioners elected in Choctaw County

Choctaw County voters elected their new commissioners for District 1 and 3.
By Nicholas Brooks and Janae' Hancock
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw County voters elected new commissioners for District 1 and 3.

Overall, things ran smoothly for the elections. Thousands turned out to cast their vote.

In one of the two local races, Incumbent Tony Cherry has been re-elected to the Choctaw County Commissioner for District 1 with 1,063 votes. The District 3 seat for Choctaw County Commissioner goes to Gary Doggett with 1,144 votes.

We spoke with Doggett as well as Cherry and they said it’s an honor to have all the support.

“We have a big road issue in Choctaw County. I’m going to see if I can do a better job with the roads. Bringing business to the county, that’s a big deal for a commissioner. I am going to try to work really hard in that area.” -Gary Doggett

“I have a proven track record that what I do, I do from the heart. And the citizens of this county and district 1, they know I am very faithful at what I do. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to serve,” said Re-elected Commissioner District 1, Tony Cherry.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

