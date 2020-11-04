New Miss. flag requires legislation before being flown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippians voted ‘yes’ for a new state flag on Tuesday, November 3.

The new “In God We Trust” flag replaces the old Confederate state flag. However, it will be next year before the new flag is flown on top of the State Capitol and other buildings.

Lawmakers will reconvene for their regular session in January, which is when the design will be put into law.

Many are saying the flag change is a step forward for Mississippi.

More than 2/3 of voters approved the new flag design that was selected by the flag commission.

Lawmakers retired the old state flag with the Confederate emblem in June.

House Speaker Philip Gunn said he originally introduced the idea of changing the flag back in 2015.

“It has been a long five years and it is a highly emotional issue. I have talked to people on both sides of the issue and they both expressed strong feelings,” Gunn said. “Any time you engage in a position like this, you’re going to get a lot of blowback. But, it’s just taken a while for people to think through it.”

Gunn goes on to say that he’s proud of the decision made by voters. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History says the state now has a flag that represents the entire state and the hospitality of its citizens.

