Newton County’s Lanie Phillips signs with Holmes CC for softball

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Surrounded by family, teammates and coaches, Lanie Phillips signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue playing softball at Holmes Community College.

Phillips has started for the Lady Cougars the last three seasons. Over those three seasons, Phillips had 55 RBIs and a .312 batting average.

During her high school career, Phillips mainly played outfielder until head coach Justin Chaney needed an infielder last season. It was then Phillips realized she could be a utility player for Newton County.

Phillips' ability to play several positions around the diamond caught the attention of former Neshoba Central softball coach Trae Embry, who is now head coach at Holmes.

After putting pen to paper on Tuesday, Phillips said the support of those around her helped her recognize she could play at the next level.

“I never really thought that I would amount to this much...I have a lot of people that pushed me," Phillips said. “My parents pushed me to be the best I could be. I also wouldn’t be here without my coaches and my team who is my support system.”

Coach Chaney said Phillips' competitive drive and dependability are what separates her from others and why she will be successful at Holmes.

“Number one I think goes back to her (Phillips) character and the type of person she is,” Chaney said. “She doesn’t like to lose. She’s a winner in everything she does and she completely bought into everything we asked her to do.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.