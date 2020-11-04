Advertisement

Newton County’s Lanie Phillips signs with Holmes CC for softball

Newton County softball player Lanie Phillips signed her National Letter of Intent in a special ceremony on Tuesday at the high school library.
Newton County softball player Lanie Phillips signed her National Letter of Intent in a special ceremony on Tuesday at the high school library.(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Surrounded by family, teammates and coaches, Lanie Phillips signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue playing softball at Holmes Community College.

Phillips has started for the Lady Cougars the last three seasons. Over those three seasons, Phillips had 55 RBIs and a .312 batting average.

During her high school career, Phillips mainly played outfielder until head coach Justin Chaney needed an infielder last season. It was then Phillips realized she could be a utility player for Newton County.

Phillips' ability to play several positions around the diamond caught the attention of former Neshoba Central softball coach Trae Embry, who is now head coach at Holmes.

After putting pen to paper on Tuesday, Phillips said the support of those around her helped her recognize she could play at the next level.

“I never really thought that I would amount to this much...I have a lot of people that pushed me," Phillips said. “My parents pushed me to be the best I could be. I also wouldn’t be here without my coaches and my team who is my support system.”

Coach Chaney said Phillips' competitive drive and dependability are what separates her from others and why she will be successful at Holmes.

“Number one I think goes back to her (Phillips) character and the type of person she is,” Chaney said. “She doesn’t like to lose. She’s a winner in everything she does and she completely bought into everything we asked her to do.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Two Enterprise softball players sign with MS Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
Kate Brannan and Chloe Litchfield signed National Letters of Intent in a Tuesday ceremony

Sports

Sports 6PM - November 3, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sports 6PM - November 3, 2020

Sports

Meridian’s Arianna Patton signs to play basketball at Jones College

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:48 PM CST
|
By Ellie French
Patton chose Jones College over eight other offers

Sports

Ole Miss tight end Damarcus Thomas released from hospital following injury scare

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST
|
By Ellie French
Thomas suffered an injury during Monday's practice that left him unable to move

Latest News

Sports

Sports 6PM - November 2, 2020

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST
Sports 6PM - November 2, 2020

Sports

Saints acquire Alexander from 49ers for Alonso, draft pick

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST
|
By Associated Press
Alexander played for LSU and was a fourth-round draft choice by Tampa Bay in 2015.

Sports

Ole Miss freshman in hospital after severe injury at practice

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST
|
By Jacob Gallant
Sports Illustrated reported the player was airlifted to Baptist Memorial Hospital

Sports

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST
Veteran Sportswriter Dale McKee has his weekly take on the local, regional and national sports scene

Sports

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick eliminated

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST
|
By AP
Elliott races into NASCAR championship

Sports

Brees throws 2 TDs, Lutz hits FG in OT, Saints beat Bears

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST
|
By AP
Saints beat Bears in overtime.