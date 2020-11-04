Next steps for Initiative 65

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi voters approved legalizing medical marijuana with Initiative 65.

The medical marijuana measure faced a series of praise and backlash in the weeks leading up to election night.

Mississippi joins 34 other states in having a medical marijuana program. The citizen-led initiative received majority votes with 600,000 out of the 800,000 reported totals. Doctors can prescribe medical marijuana to people with one of 22 debilitating conditions.

Though the medical community isn’t completely for the program, cancer specialist Dr. Scott Anderson said, “The THC component of the marijuana is an available drug that has been proven to benefit cancer patients.”

Physicians will have to sign off on a certificate for patients to receive medical marijuana.

“As far as the strength of those dosages, that’s out of my hands," said state Sen. Tyler McCaughn of Newton. "That’ll be for the physician to determine. But it would be up to five ounces per month.”

From there, the Mississippi State Department of Health will then issue an identification card that will be effective for up to 12 months. The card will have to be renewed every 12 months.

MSDH will set up a committee to assist with the creation of regulations and begin the implementation of the medical marijuana program by July 2021.

