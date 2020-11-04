Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress still up for grabs

With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.
With ballots still being counted across the country, we're waiting to see the final results in some congressional races.
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

