Tommy Tuberville wins Alabama US Senate seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones faces challenger Tommy Tuberville for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tommy Tuberville won the seat for Alabama U.S. Senate on election night, Nov. 3.

Tuberville is the 2020 Republican U.S. Senate nominee from Alabama. He was running against Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

The watch party for Tuberville was held at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, where spirits of attendees were high.

COVID-19 precautions were being taken at the location, as hand sanitizer was readily available and masks were being worn.

The State Line Five from Dothan, Ala. was the band chosen to perform at the watch party on Tuesday night.

President Trump endorsed Tuberville after Alabama’s March primary.

Tuberville is a retired football coach, former player and now politician.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

