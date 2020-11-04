Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Batwing Competitive BBQ

Batwing BBQ
Batwing BBQ(Ashley Howard)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Batwing BBQ was nominated by Ashley Howard to be WTOK’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

Batwing was formed by a group of life-long friends who love cooking BBQ and decided to take their passion to a competitive level.

The team is currently ranked in the top 10 backyard BBQ teams by Alabama BBQ Association and travel all across the Southeast, competing in cooking up some delicious BBQ.

