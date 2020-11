MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale girls volleyball was nominated to be WTOK’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week for the program’s success in it’s first season.

The Lady Bulldogs ended the season with an impressive 14-2 record with victories over schools like West Lauderdale and Enterprise.

The team is led by head coach Stefanie Read.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.