Two Enterprise softball players sign with MS Gulf Coast

Enterprise softball players Kate Brannan and Chloe Litchfield, joined by head coach Jeremy Wilkins, signed their National Letters of Intent on Tuesday.
Enterprise softball players Kate Brannan and Chloe Litchfield, joined by head coach Jeremy Wilkins, signed their National Letters of Intent on Tuesday.(Ashley Sisson)
By Ellie French
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - In a ceremony Tuesday morning, Enterprise softball players Kate Brannan and Chloe Litchfield signed letters of intent to continue playing together at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Brannan and Litchfield have both played for the Lady Bulldogs softball team for six years, starting the last two seasons. Now, both girls will have the opportunity to continue being teammates for two more years.

Lady Bulldogs coach Jeremy Wilkins said both Brannan and Litchfield will be great additions to Mississippi Gulf Coast’s softball program.

“Chloe is an extremely hard worker and a great role model for our program,” Wilkins said. “Kate is also a great worker that is blessed with exceptional speed.”

Brannan is a center fielder for Enterprise while Litchfield plays behind home plate as the Lady Bulldogs’ catcher.

