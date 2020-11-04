Warming starts Wednesday afternoon after a chilly start

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re two for two on beautiful days so far this week. We will add Wednesday to our string of beautiful days before our weather starts trending in a new direction.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear, and we will cool to near 50 degrees through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 39 degrees. Some of us may be a few degrees cooler, but few, if any, of us will be much colder. Warm sunshine will make for a pleasant Wednesday. The day will start with some chill, but that warm sun will do the trick and warm us up to 72 degrees for a high.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is a low pressure wave over the western U.S. on Tuesday afternoon. It will race eastward, embedded within the flow of the jet stream. What will it mean for us? Not much. It will help to draw more warmth northward. That means temperatures are going up. It will slow down and stall over us, too, which will result in more clouds and perhaps a few more showers over the weekend. Rain doesn’t look to be widespread, and more areas will stay dry than get rain.

Hurricane Eta

Then there’s next week.... for Tuesday and Wednesday, the question becomes where is Hurricane Eta? It will track inland over Nicaragua tonight and then into Honduras on Wednesday and Thursday and Friday. It will cross Cuba and track near the coast of South Florida Saturday night and Sunday morning, based on the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the National Hurricane Center. That’s as far as that forecast goes. Much of our model guidance shows a gradual turn toward that northwest that would bring Eta into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Another turn toward the northeast is apparent by late Tuesday that should keep Eta well east of us - but perhaps close enough for some rain. This isn’t a guarantee by any means. The point is it’s something we have to watch for next week.

Hurricane Eta is moving inland over Nicaragua. (WTOK)

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.