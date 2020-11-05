City of Meridian Arrest Report November 5, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

LADARIUS JOHNSON, 1990

1512 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; PUBLIC DRUNK

ERIC RAGSDALE, 1980

3819 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 5 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:08 AM on November 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. One individual and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

