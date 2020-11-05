City of Meridian Arrest Report November 5, 2020
ARREST REPORT
LADARIUS JOHNSON, 1990
1512 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; PUBLIC DRUNK
ERIC RAGSDALE, 1980
3819 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 5 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:08 AM on November 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. One individual and one structure were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
