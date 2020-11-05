Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: New cases reported Thursday exceed 1,600

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,612 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 123,887. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,612 new cases and 8 new deaths Thursday.

So far, 3,405 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

