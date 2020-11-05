Advertisement

ECCC football’s game vs. Hinds canceled due to COVID-19

East Central Community College logo
East Central Community College logo
By Ellie French
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College’s Thursday night football game against Hinds Community College has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Warriors, according to a press release sent out by the athletics department.

Thursday’s matchup was scheduled to be the Warriors final game in the shortened, six-game season. Any plans to make up the contest will be announced at a later date, according to the release.

Fans who purchased tickets for the game can call 601-635-6310 beginning Monday, Nov. 9 to request a refund.

