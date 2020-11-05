ECCC’s Robens Beauplan receives “Special Teams Player of the Week” honors

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Before the 2020 season began, East Central Community College football coach Ken Karcher talked about the positive impact Robens Beauplan has on the team’s offense. That impact is being felt again by the Warriors this season.

In a week five matchup against Copiah-Lincoln, the Warriors needed a field goal in overtime to secure the win. The team looked to Beauplan and he delivered, nailing a 27-yard field goal that gave ECCC a much needed win after back-to-back losses.

The game-winning field goal caught the attention of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC), who named Beauplan the league’s “Special Teams Player of the Week”.

This is the third time in his two-year career at the junior college level that Beauplan has received the award.

“He’s got as good of a leg as I’ve been around at any level,” Coach Karcher said. “He’s had a great attitude, he’s coachable and right now we’re just trying to find the right place for him...unless he chooses to come back of course.”

The sophomore has received offers from the University of West Alabama, University of Nevada and Alcorn State. However, Beauplan could return for another season at ECCC after the National Junior College Athletic Association voted this season will not count towards student-athlete eligibility.

Through five games this season, Beauplan is averaging 43 yards per punt with 14 falling inside the 20. He was a NJCAA first-team All-America, All-Region 23, and All-State selection as a freshman.

“He’s a field position weapon. As an offensive play caller, you’re never in a bad situation if you have to go 4th down because he’s going to punt and change the field for you, so that’s a nice luxury to have," Karcher said. "He has been a great asset for us and as good of a kid as he is player. In some ways I hopes he gets the best offer possible and in some ways I hope he stays another year.”

