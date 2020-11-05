Advertisement

GOTW preview: Lamar vs Park Place Christian

Lamar football summer workouts
Lamar football summer workouts(WTOK Sports)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Week two of the MAIS playoffs is here and Lamar will be facing off against Park Place Christian.

The Raiders are coming off a week one bye but are looking to keep their foot on the gas. The Raiders have come into playoffs winning six out of the past seven games.

The Raiders offense is firing on all cylinders averaging 32 points a game led by quarterback Will Morris who has thrown for 1,657 yards and accounts for 23 total touchdowns during the regular season. The majority of those receiving yards have come from the tag-team duo of Hayden Farrar and Miller Hodge who both have over 600 yards receiving and have a combined 14 touchdowns. On the ground rushing, Daulton Nelson has 643 yards and has scored seven touchdowns.

With the Raiders losing in the playoffs last year to Starkville, a team they beat in the regular season head coach Mac Barnes is determined to make sure it doesn’t happen this year against Park Place Christian who they beat 25 to zero earlier in the season.

“We beat Starkville early in the year then they won the first round and came to us and beat us in the playoffs,” said Barne. "We understand there is a do or die situation, this is just a different pressure when it’s lose or go home.

