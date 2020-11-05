Advertisement

Local lawmakers give view on presidential waiting game

Local lawmakers, Rep. Charles Young Jr. (D-Dist. 82) and Rep. Billy Adam Calvert (R-Dist. 83) give view on presidential waiting game.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s been an anxious past few days for Americans across the country. Waiting—hoping--not knowing who the next commander in chief will be.

Protests have continued in the streets on the debate of whether to stop or resume the vote count, causing havoc and tension among supporters from both sides.

Absentee and mail-in ballots have been the main issue, which counted for millions of the votes in Mississippi.

District 82 Representative Charles Young Jr. and District 83 Representative Billy Calvert gave their views on the process and the waiting game that happened in other states.

“The country, as a whole, has never experienced numbers this large. If for some reason, the circuit clerks' office counted absentee votes after they started processing the machine votes, then your vote doesn’t count? I have never, most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard of in my life,” says Young.

“Well I don’t think you can stop counting the votes, I think that they can take proper legal terms or legal actions once the votes are counted. Then have a recount if it’s close. I don’t like counting votes three of four days after the election,” says Calvert.

President Trump is already planning to challenge certain state outcomes such as Wisconsin. He won overwhelmingly in Mississippi.

