Louisiana approves Amendment 1 stating abortion not a right

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that makes clear the document does not grant the right to an abortion.

The question before voters Tuesday was whether to explicitly state that “a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution.”

Ahead of the vote, analysts said passage would have little immediate effect.

However, if the Supreme Court were to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, the amendment would ensure against any court ruling that language in the Louisiana Constitution grants abortion rights.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

