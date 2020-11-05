Advertisement

Mississippi inmate dies in prison

Melvin Hare Sr., 54, was convicted of fatally stabbing a man in August 2013 in Warren County.
Melvin Hare Sr., 54, was convicted of fatally stabbing a man in August 2013 in Warren County.(WRDW)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate serving 25 years for murder has died in a long-term medical care facility in Greenville.

Melvin Hare Sr., 54, who was housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, died Oct. 23 at Allegiance Specialty Hospital.

Mississippi Department of Corrections says Melvin Hare died Oct. 23 in long-term care at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. (Source: MDOC)
Mississippi Department of Corrections says Melvin Hare died Oct. 23 in long-term care at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. (Source: MDOC)(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)

A jury convicted Hare of fatally stabbing a man in August 2013 in Warren County. He was sentenced Dec. 17, 2015, to 30 years with 25 to serve and five years of probation.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD searching for escapee
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2020
Breaking down Initiative 65 and Initiative 65A for medical marijuana
Next steps for Initiative 65

Latest News

Senator-elect Tuberville meets with Alabama’s governor
Gov. Reeves rebukes idea of early, mail-in voting in Mississippi: ‘Too much chaos’
County Road 11: Salvation Army Angel Tree
Van Zyverden is hiring