Mississippi inmate dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate serving 25 years for murder has died in a long-term medical care facility in Greenville.

Melvin Hare Sr., 54, who was housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, died Oct. 23 at Allegiance Specialty Hospital.

A jury convicted Hare of fatally stabbing a man in August 2013 in Warren County. He was sentenced Dec. 17, 2015, to 30 years with 25 to serve and five years of probation.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.

