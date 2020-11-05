Advertisement

Mostly cloudy skies in store for our Thursday

Thursday Day Planner
Thursday Day Planner
By Andrew Samet
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Thursday with highs in the low-70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the around 50 degrees. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Friday with highs in the mid-70s. We’ll see small rain chances returning for our Saturday, but most of us will stay dry.

Small rain chances will continue into Sunday and into the start of next week. Rain chances will increase slightly on our Tuesday, and then increase again on Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the mid-70s through Monday, and then we look to warm into the upper-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

