Senator-elect Tuberville meets with Alabama’s governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey met with with Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville Thursday. Governor Ivey congratulated Tuberville on his victory.

The governor’s press office said the two had a productive conversation about priorities — ongoing efforts like broadband enhancements, as well as future items.

Governor Ivey said Tuberville’s win was key, not only when it comes to fighting for Alabama values, but also critical to keeping Republican control of the U.S. Senate.

The governor’s press staff said Ivey looks forward to working together with Senator Tuberville as they both fight for the people of Alabama.

