Man shot in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department responded to an altercation between two men Wednesday morning.

One of the men and a structure were struck by gunfire in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening wound. The other man was taken into custody where he is being held on pre-existing charges. MPD is currently investigating who the aggressor was in the altercation.

“We do know that the weapon that was used was seized. But everything needs to be investigated,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Anderson said the police department plans to remain vigilant and proactive in communities to deter further incidents.

Residents can anonymously send in tips through Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 or call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.

