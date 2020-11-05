Advertisement

Man shot in Meridian

The Meridian Police Department responded to an altercation between two men Wednesday morning.
The Meridian Police Department responded to an altercation between two men Wednesday morning.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department responded to an altercation between two men Wednesday morning.

One of the men and a structure were struck by gunfire in the 2400 block of South Frontage Road. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening wound. The other man was taken into custody where he is being held on pre-existing charges. MPD is currently investigating who the aggressor was in the altercation.

“We do know that the weapon that was used was seized. But everything needs to be investigated,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Anderson said the police department plans to remain vigilant and proactive in communities to deter further incidents.

Residents can anonymously send in tips through Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477 or call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD searching for escapee
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2020
Breaking down Initiative 65 and Initiative 65A for medical marijuana
Next steps for Initiative 65

Latest News

Senator-elect Tuberville meets with Alabama’s governor
Gov. Reeves rebukes idea of early, mail-in voting in Mississippi: ‘Too much chaos’
Mississippi inmate dies in prison
County Road 11: Salvation Army Angel Tree