Small weather changes start Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first half of our week has been enjoyable, even if a little chilly. Some subtle changes are in store for the rest of our week.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool to the mid-50s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 45 degrees. On Thursday, we will notice increasing cloud cover. Some sun will still filter through the clouds, and those clouds won’t bring any problems with them. After that cool start, we will warm up to near 73 degrees for a high temperature.

Looking Ahead

The gradual warming will level off in the afternoons. High temperatures will mainly hold in the mid-70s Friday through Tuesday. Morning lows will gradually increase as humidity increases, making for warmer, increasingly muggy mornings through next week. A chance for rain returns to our forecast on Saturday, but it’s just brief, spotty showers. The pattern favoring those spotty showers will persist through Monday. Even then, more of us will stay dry than get rain.

