Tropical Depression Eta could be heading for the Gulf of Mexico

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Eta weakened and became a tropical depression Wednesday evening as it moved over the mountains of Honduras in Central America.

Tropical Depression Eta is expected to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Thursday night. A track toward the northeast is expected through Friday and Saturday. That track will bring a strengthening tropical storm over Cuba Saturday night or early Sunday morning. After that, Eta is expected to gradually turn more northward and then northwestward on a track that brings a strengthening tropical storm through the Florida Keys on Monday night.

The track is likely to continue into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by through Tuesday. Right now, a cold front from the northwest is expected to intercept Eta. That should help to keep Eta farther east so that it does not threaten our area. Of course, this far out in time, this is not guaranteed. If anything changes, we will let you know. For now, it’s something to know about, but it’s not something to worry about.

