Van Zyverden is hiring

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Van Zyverden is looking for hundreds of employees at its Meridian facility. Positions include machine technicians, line supervisors, forklift operators, and more.

“We need at least 200, preferably more applicants, to help make this a successful season, as far as maintaining the man power that will be needed to complete the products that we need and make the delivery dates that we need to meet,” said David Stephens.

Interested applicants may apply at Van Zyverden during the work week from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applicants must wear a mask and bring a pictured ID card or driver’s license and an original social security card or birth certificate.

“Most of these positions are seasonal positions," Stephens said. "[For] this particular season coming up, the majority of the people will start working shortly after Thanksgiving and work through late-February to mid-March for the majority of the people.”

There will also be some positions with flexible work schedules for students 18 years of age or older.

“Van Zyverden is a huge supporter of the local community and we offer this opportunity to employ employees here in our city and county and the surrounding areas, ” Stephens said.

Van Zyverden is located at 8079 Van Zyverden Road in Meridian.

