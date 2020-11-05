Advertisement

Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order until December

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Montgomery, Ala. (WBRC)- Governor Kay Ivey has extended the Safer at Home order including the mask ordinance until December 11.

Here’s what’s new: The emergency occupancy rates put in place in the original order will be removed for retailers, gyms, fitness centers and entertainment venues.

The governor says an exception to social-distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses. That means barber shops, hair salons, gyms and restaurants have an exception to the rules if people are wearing masks and separated by an “impermeable” barrier.

Masks will still be required in schools and in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household.

Governor Ivey held a joint news conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Thursday morning.

Alabama’s current Safer at Home order is set to expire Friday, December 11 at 5:00 p.m.

