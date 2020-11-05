Wildcat basketball tickets go digital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District will transition to mobile ticketing for all Meridian High School basketball games for the 2020-21 school year.

“With venues being limited to 25% capacity, we wanted to make the experience as safe and convenient for as fans as possible,” said Cheyenne Trussell, MPSD athletic director.

The district will use GoFan, which is approved by the MHSAA, to sell digital tickets to all Wildcat home basketball games, beginning with the home opener on Nov. 10, when the Wildcats face Hattiesburg.

“We think this transition will be an easy one for our fans because so many schools are already using GoFan and they (our fans) are familiar with the service already,” said Trussell.

With a fewer number of fans being able to attend basketball games in person due to capacity restrictions in response to COVID-19, all home basketball games will be streamed live on the MHS Athletic website at no charge.

“We wanted to make sure our passionate fan base has the opportunity to watch the games even if they can’t be in the gym due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Trussell. We are excited to be able to offer games at no charge via our live stream on the website."

All other athletic guidelines put into place at the beginning of the school year will be followed as well.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to games beginning 72 hours prior to the start of each game and paper tickets will not be sold at the gate. Available tickets may be purchased here.

All other winter sports tickets will still be sold at the gate on the day of the game.

Middle School games to be played at MHS Gymnasium

In order to accommodate as many fans as possible, MPSD middle school basketball games will be played in the gymnasium on the campus of Meridian High School.

“With our middle school gyms being smaller, we thought this would be a great way to maximize attendance at our middle school games,” said Trussell.

Tickets to middle school games will be sold at the door on the day of the game.

All athletic guidelines put into place at the beginning of the school year will be followed during these games as well.

For more information please contact the MHS athletic department at (601) 482-1225.

Read the MPSD 2020-21 athletic event guidelines below:

