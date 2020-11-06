Annual Coats for Kids campaign underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign is now underway.

WTOK is partnering with the Wesley House and Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union to collect new and gently used coats for children as the weather turns colder.

“We’re glad to be in that gap of helping [those in need], and we appreciate the efforts of WTOK and all those who are bringing those coats to actually help the kids,” said David Schultz, the executive director for the Wesley House.

Officials with the Wesley House say the pandemic has increased the need for coats this winter.

“Because of the pandemic, particularly for the individuals who are on the margins, for individuals that have been more affected in their work, they don’t have the extra hours that they used to have," Schultz said. "They may not have the number of days working that they used to have, and so it’s for those that the coats are most needed.”

You can drop off your coat donation at the WTOK studio or the Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.