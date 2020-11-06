Can you hear the bells ringing? Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Can you hear the bells ringing? Well you will starting this weekend.

This Saturday is the kickoff of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign at Uptown Mall in Meridian.

Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army says they’re getting a head start this year.

During the holiday season, the organization sets up the kettles outside of businesses and stores so shoppers can donate. The money raised will provide the less fortunate with food, toys, and clothing.

Lt. Tamara Robb, the Corps Officer for the Meridian Salvation Army says they will be implementing safety measures like hand sanitizing and wearing masks.

She says they’re hoping to recruit a good amount of volunteers.

“We hope that different organizations will come out and volunteer. When they volunteer it allows us to put more money back into the community. We do hire bell ringers as well, we’re in the process of doing that. And that’s a ministry in itself. Some people have just moved here and need some income, so they’ll come ring for us and help us raise money for the community.”

Robb says if you don’t have cash on hand, you can scan the barcode located on the red kettle sign.

You can also donate online at salvationarmyalm.org/meridian or send a text to 91999.

The campaign ends on December 24th.

