City of Meridian Arrest Report November 6, 2020

ARREST REPORT

DEMETRIUS TELL, 1980

2252 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

REBECCA BARLOW, 1985

2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

HOWARD T MCCORMICK, 1982

1636 CAUSEYVILLE CLARK RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI REFUSAL

DEMARRCO S JIMERSON, 1991

5054 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

MCKENZIE M CAINE, 1999

200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 20D MERIDIAN,MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

TOMMY EDWARDS, 1973

5215 LAKEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

KATHERYNE S BOWDEN, 1996

1521 25TH AVE APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHARLIE L COVINGTON, 1990

4092 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; RESISTING ARREST

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 6 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:59 PM on November 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5400 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:40 PM on November 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

