City of Meridian Arrest Report November 6, 2020
ARREST REPORT
DEMETRIUS TELL, 1980
2252 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
REBECCA BARLOW, 1985
2211 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
HOWARD T MCCORMICK, 1982
1636 CAUSEYVILLE CLARK RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI REFUSAL
DEMARRCO S JIMERSON, 1991
5054 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
MCKENZIE M CAINE, 1999
200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 20D MERIDIAN,MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
TOMMY EDWARDS, 1973
5215 LAKEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
KATHERYNE S BOWDEN, 1996
1521 25TH AVE APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHARLIE L COVINGTON, 1990
4092 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL; RESISTING ARREST
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM to November 6 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:59 PM on November 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5400 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:40 PM on November 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
