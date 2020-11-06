Clouds increase, and a few showers become possible Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We told you to expect some subtle changes in our weather today, and that’s just what happened. The next step is to build up those clouds to bring us some rain.

The next 24 hours will stay dry. We will have some clear spots this evening amid the clouds, and we will cool to the mid-to-upper 50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 51 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible, especially on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s both days. Lows will be in the upper 50s on Saturday morning with lower 60s on Sunday morning.

We will hold on to the clouds throughout much of next week. Occasional sunny breaks are possible, but a couple of showers are possible each day, too. Days will warm to the mid-to-upper 70s. Mornings will be in the lower 60s with increasing humidity.

Tropical Depression Eta throws some question into our forecast for next week, particularly late in the week. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center brings Eta into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico as a strengthening tropical storm on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will arrive from the north west to turn Eta’s westward track more northward and eventually more northeastward. The question is this: how far west will Eta track before the cold front is close enough to force that change in its direction of movement? That will be the determining factor in how close it gets to us and the influence it could have on our weather. As we’ve said before, right now this is not something to worry about, but it is something to watch.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.