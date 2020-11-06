Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 124,854 cases, 3,419 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 967 new cases and 14 new deaths Friday.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 124,854. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 967 new cases, 14 new deaths and 113 outbreaks in long-term care facilities Friday.

So far, 3,419 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke812539327
Kemper34215419
Lauderdale277313626874
Neshoba193811213040
Newton904284010
Wayne1061225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

