COVID-19 in Mississippi: 124,854 cases, 3,419 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 124,854. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 967 new cases, 14 new deaths and 113 outbreaks in long-term care facilities Friday.

So far, 3,419 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 812 53 93 27 Kemper 342 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2773 136 268 74 Neshoba 1938 112 130 40 Newton 904 28 40 10 Wayne 1061 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.