COVID-19 in Mississippi: 124,854 cases, 3,419 deaths reported by health dept.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 124,854. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 967 new cases, 14 new deaths and 113 outbreaks in long-term care facilities Friday.
So far, 3,419 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,095,352 as of October 31. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.
Here is a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|812
|53
|93
|27
|Kemper
|342
|15
|41
|9
|Lauderdale
|2773
|136
|268
|74
|Neshoba
|1938
|112
|130
|40
|Newton
|904
|28
|40
|10
|Wayne
|1061
|22
|59
|10
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
