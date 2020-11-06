Heavy police activity on Old 65th Avenue in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There is a heavy police presence on Old 65th Avenue in Meridian as of 2:00 p.m.

Police activity (WTOK)

Our reporter on the scene reports several officers are wearing body armor and carrying long guns. The officers could be part of the police department’s SWAT team. The officers appear to be concentrating their efforts on a house on Old 65th Avenue.

This is a developing story. We are trying to get information from the police department. We’ll update this story as soon as we get details.

