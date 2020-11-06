Advertisement

Heavy police activity on Old 65th Avenue in Meridian

A police officer walks down Old 65th Avenue.
A police officer walks down Old 65th Avenue.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There is a heavy police presence on Old 65th Avenue in Meridian as of 2:00 p.m.

Police activity
Police activity(WTOK)

Our reporter on the scene reports several officers are wearing body armor and carrying long guns. The officers could be part of the police department’s SWAT team. The officers appear to be concentrating their efforts on a house on Old 65th Avenue.

This is a developing story. We are trying to get information from the police department. We’ll update this story as soon as we get details.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in Meridian
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 5, 2020
Analysis: Mississippi U.S. Senate race
Gov. Ivey extends Safer at Home order until December
Parents sue Miss. school district over ban of daughter’s ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask

Latest News

Todd Tilghman headlines show of local artists at Temple Theater
Annual Coats for Kids campaign underway
Can you hear the bells ringing? Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 124,854 cases, 3,419 deaths reported by health dept.